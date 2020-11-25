BN Ministers, Deputy Ministers pledge full support for Muhyiddin’s leadership

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministers and Deputy Ministers from Barisan Nasional have pledged their full support to the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in implementing the plan for economic recovery and people’s health.

In a joint statement by 20 members of the government administration, they said the country needs a stable government to ensure the process of recovery is implemented orderly following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first move is to render it achievable by ensuring Budget 2021 is supported and passed by members of Parliament at Dewan Rakyat.

“This is also in line with call by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong who advised MPs to give their undivided support to Budget 2021,” the statement said.

The statement also said members of the administration from BN also acknowledged the views raised by BN MPs on Budget 2021 and they would be taken into consideration during implementation from time to time.

“Based on the matters stated, we believe our other BN Parliamentary colleagues would also give their support to Budget 2021 to ensure the plan of the government to defend the fate of the people and restore the nation’s economy is implement as soon as possible,” the statement said.

However, they are of the view that a general election should be held as soon as the condition of public health permits to obtain a clear mandate from the people to ensure a more stable government.

“Until then, we are united in strengthening the position of BN in the existing government and at the same time, we will mobilise efforts to ensure BN is the strongest voice in the government,” it said.

According to the statement, a meeting held with BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday decided that BN cabinet ministers should hold meetings more frequently with BN top leaders.

This is to obtain guidance on the stand and policy of BN to be delivered to the cabinet.

Meanwhile, BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is also Federal Territories Minister when contacted confirmed the statement was jointly issued. — Bernama