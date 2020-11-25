Budget 2021 offers Malaysians help, hope in challenging times

The 2021 National Budget amounting to RM322.5 billion is the biggest to have ever been tabled in Parliament.

Themed ‘Stand United, We Shall Prevail’, the 2021 Budget is based on three main goals, namely the well-being of the people, business continuity and economic resilience, taking into account the current development of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the people and country.

The budget has been well-received by Malaysians. Here’s why:

“The Perikatan Nasional government’s decision to allocate funds under Budget 2021 to expand the mobile bank service in Sarawak is something that the rural communities have been waiting for a long time. It is a very good move that will bring great convenience and benefit to the people, especially those living in the rural areas where transportation is limited and expensive. They have to spend a lot of money just to go to the towns to go to the banks. As a Sarawakian, I am grateful that the Federal Government cares about the welfare of our people.”

“I am very happy that the cost of living allowance for fishermen has been increased to RM300 a month. On behalf of all fishermen in Sarawak, I wish to thank the Federal Government because it cares for fishermen throughout the country. We are grateful to receive any form of help especially now when the situation is very difficult.”

“The RM600 wage subsidy will surely help the tourism industry operators. Although I feel it is not enough, it is better than nothing. For Sarawak, we depend heavily on the European and Asian markets.

Right now due to the pandemic, borders remain closed and we gain zero revenue. In my company, we have about 40 staff and we do not want to let go any of them. If the government can come up with a RM1,200 wage subsidy then at least we can sustain ourselves.”

“The RM95 million allocated for micro credit loans through TEKUN, MARA and Agribank is a huge boost for women who are entrepreneurs or budding entrepreneurs. With the government assistance, women including housewives will have the capital needed to start a business. This in turn will allow them to actively contribute to improving their family’s livelihood even from the comfort of their home.”

“I am very grateful for the RM600 cash aid announced by the Federal Government as during this pandemic, many people are affected. At least it can help ease their burden. However, I was perplexed as to why the civil servants, pensioners and non-pensioners receive only RM300. Why the difference? Due to the pandemic, all lives are affected, regardless of whether they are working civil servants, pensioners or veterans. With that, I hope that the provision of the one-off aid should be given the same amount as the civil servants, right from pensioners to non-pensioner veterans as they are also civil servants.”

“It is good to be able to withdraw our hard-earned money from the Employees Provident Fund Account 1 as so many people are affected by the pandemic. A lot of people lost their jobs, and this has taken its toll on those raising families as they no longer have a fixed income. With the ability to withdraw from Account 1, at least they can support their families and themselves until they have another job. As for myself, the thought had occurred to me to withdraw the money, but for now, I decided to keep it. I hope that those who are retrenched from their jobs or suffering from pay cuts will make full use of this.”

“With the allocation for infrastructure development, the implementation of projects and maintenance as well as upgrading of roads and the likes can be carried out. The Federal Government’s decision to continue with the construction of the Pan Borneo Highway is a very good news for the people of Sarawak because when the project is completed, it will be very convenient for the people to travel.”

“Thank you to the government because the assistance has helped save our small businesses. The implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in March, followed by the Conditional MCO

and the Recovery MCO has affected businesses and some traders have been forced to close their business. Therefore, we welcome all the assistance that have been announced in Budget 2021 for traders like us such as the micro credit loan of almost RM1.2 billion.”

“The one-off payment of RM500 for the officers and support personnel of mosques will help cover the cost of sending children to school next year. I am also pleased that the allowance of Takmir teachers will be increased from RM800 to RM900. The increase of RM100 will help cover the cost of living which has been increasing.”

“The Federal government’s move to allocate RM10 billion for Sarawak is very appropriate because there are still many rural areas in the state that need development. The decision to expand the mobile bank service in Sarawak will also spur economic development in the rural areas. With the service, it will be easier for the rural folk to get the financial aid from the Federal and state governments.”

“The focus on rural development can be on improving the quality of roads, and in upgrading utilities like electricity supply and water. Attention should be given to construction of roads particularly because it will make it easier for people to travel from place to place. Personally, I hope the government will also increase the number of sports infrastructure in Sibu. People in Sibu like sports but facilities are lacking.”

“I’m okay with the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) aid, although I feel that the amount is a bit low. This time around, I can see that it is targeted on beneficiaries based on different income groups. Despite what I feel about BPR, at least it serves its purpose – to assist the targeted groups. I also welcome the extension of the Wage Subsidy Programme as staff members earning RM4,000 a month and below will be subsidised with RM600. The RM600 should be sufficient especially for those who are single and know how to organise their expenses. The government should also ensure that the people get the subsidy.”

“The BPR cash handouts will benefit the people, especially those in need of assistance and that it should be continued. The abilit to withdraw from EPF Account 1 is also welcomed because of the pandemic. However, we need better working capital for our people, and I feel that it is the government’s duty to make sure our economy is back on the right track.”

“Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) will help alleviate the people’s burden in terms of income as we face the pandemic. Many people have lost their source of income and there are also those who have been retrenched. As a single mother of two children, the aid will definitely help me when I need to buy necessities, pay the utility bills and buy things my children need for schools. Thank you Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.”

“I really appreciate the seven initiatives in the 2021 National Budget, especially the one to enhance the agriculture sector. This is because we agriculture, entrepreneurs, can do more with more help. For us in Sarawak, we hope we are not left behind compared to our counterparts in the Peninsular Malaysia. They have been more successful because of the help they have been given.”

“The JanaKerja Scheme introduced by the government in Budget 2021 is a good idea especially for those who are jobless during this trying time. It affected the low income people, those self-employed and contractors. As for myself as an offshore rigger, my livelihood is also affected as Kuching is still a red zone and I cannot return to work to provide for my family. With the scheme, surely those who lost their jobs can get their jobs back. With the announcement of the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR) financial assistance, it will also assist them to provide for their families and food on the table. Such initiatives give hope to the people who are greatly affected by the pandemic.”

“I welcome the increased assistance for the disabled who are unable to work from RM250 to RM300 per month and the increased allowance for disabled workers from RM400 to RM450 per month. However, I wish to reiterate that the budget should be comprehensive to assist the disabled community especially the blind as they are greatly affected by the pandemic as it had affected their livelihoods and their businesses. Hopefully the government will give more to the disabled in the next budget.”