Company manager remanded four days in Limbang for allegedly making false claims

MIRI (Nov 25): A company’s manager has been remanded for four days in Limbang for allegedly making false claims amounting to RM119,340 for works involving packaging of pure palm oil.

Magistrate Akhiruddin @ Boy Acho issued the remand order against the 30-year-old suspect in Limbang today after allowing an application by the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC).

The suspect was arrested by the MACC at its office in Limbang yesterday at around 2.35pm after he was called to give a statement.

Based on the facts of the case, the suspect had allegedly made false claims amounting to RM119,340 to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for payment claim of financial assistance for works involving packaging of pure palm oil.

The works, however, did not take place as claimed in Lawas in Dec 2017.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of MACC Act 2009 for intending to deceive (false claims).

Those found guilty can be fined five times the sum of gratification or RM10,000 whichever is higher, and a jail term of not exceeding 20 years.