Corporal Baharuddin laid to rest

JEMPOL (Nov 25): The late Corporal Baharuddin Ramli from 3rd Battalion (Senoi Praaq), Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force (GOF) who was killed while on duty at the Malaysia-Thailand border yesterday morning, was laid to rest at Kampung Sungai Sampo here at 12.20 pm today.

He was laid to rest with full police honours and it was attended by hundreds who turned up to pay their last respects.

Also present to pay their last respects were Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Abd Rahim Jaafar, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop and several senior police officers.

In the 3.10 am incident yesterday, Baharuddin, 54, was killed in a shootout with smugglers while his colleague, Corporal Norihan a / l Tari, 39, suffered serious injuries, and is currently receiving treatment at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital in Kangar, Perlis.

He is survived by his wife and three children, aged 18 to 32.

Meanwhile, Baharuddin’s father, Ramli Derus, 75, described his eldest son as a good child and often contacted him just to say hello.

He said that Baharuddin has been very interested in his career as a policeman since childhood.

“I am really sad over his passing as he always called to say hello,” he said in tears.

He said he remembered the last time they met was in October, and he received last phone call from Baharuddin last week from Padang Besar, Perlis.

Ramli also expressed his appreciation to all parties who assisted in his son’s funeral. – Bernama