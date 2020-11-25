Covid-19: Kuching district now orange zone

KUCHING (Nov 25): The drop in new positive Covid-19 cases in Kuching has resulted in the district turning from red into an orange zone having logged less than 41 cases in the past two weeks.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said Kuching district reported a total of 37 locally infected cases in the last 14 days.

“As for other districts in the state, Miri and Lawas remain as yellow zones while 37 other districts are classified as green zones,” it said in a statement today.

The Ministry of Health has classified districts with more than 40 cases in a two-week period as red zones, 21 to 40 cases as orange zones, one to 20 cases as yellow zones and those with no cases as green zones.

Meanwhile, SDMC also shed some positive news where it said that 16 Covid-19 patients had recovered today of which 14 were allowed to be discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and two were discharged from Miri Hospital.

“This brings the total number of recoveries in the state to 1,008 or 95.27 per cent out of the overall cases,” it said.

It also said that there are 31 patients currently being treated at hospitals throughout the state where 27 are treated at SGH, two at Miri Hospital and two at Sibu Hospital.

On the number of person under investigation (PUI), the committee said 27 new cases were recorded with four case pending lab test result.

Since the first positive Covid-19 case was reported on March 13, the state has recorded a total of 19 deaths.

On active clusters in the state, SDMC said six clusters remain active in Kuching namely the Greenhill Cluster with 91 cases; Wisma Saberkas Cluster with 44 cases; Baki Cluster with 33 cases; Jalan Abell Cluster with 15 cases; Besi Cluster with 12 cases; and Seladah Cluster with nine cases.

All figures include the index cases for the respective clusters.