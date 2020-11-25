Covid-19: Sarawak records 2 new imported cases in Sibu district today

KUCHING (Nov 25): Sarawak recorded two new imported positive Covid-19 cases in Sibu district today, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,058, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in a statement that the latest cases (Case 1,057 and Case 1,058) involved two local men who had returned from Romania via Qatar on Nov 8 and arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Nov 9.

“Upon arrival in Kuala Lumpur, they were placed at a quarantine centre to undergo the 14-day quarantine until Nov 22.

“Their first RT-PCR test on Nov 10 had tested negative for Covid-19 whereas the Covid-19 screening test using the Antibody Rapid Test Kit (RTK) on Nov 22 was also not reactive,” it said.

The committee said the duo then returned to Sarawak via Miri Airport before touching down at Sibu Airport on Nov 23.

“The duo were re-admitted to a quarantine centre and underwent Covid-19 screening using the RT-PCR test method again.

“The tests conducted on Nov 23 found that both of them have been infected with Covid-19,” it said, adding that both cases are asymptomatic and have been admitted to the isolation ward of Sibu Hospital for further treatment.

It said the two cases are among the Malaysian workers in the oil and gas industry in Romania who were stranded and not paid their salary.

“The Malaysian Embassy in Romania, the federal and state governments have been alerted of this issue and have managed to bring the workers back to the country,” it said.

Both cases have been categorised as Import A as they were infected while overseas.