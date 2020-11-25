‘Covid-19: Undergo screening 3 days before leaving Sabah’

KUALA LUMPUR: Effective today (25 Nov), all travellers from Sabah will have to undergo Covid-19 screenings three days before leaving for other states, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said those who test positive for Covid-19 or show symptoms will not be allowed to continue their journey out of Sabah and will be referred to a hospital for isolation, treatment and observation.

“For those allowed to leave Sabah, they are required to use the MySejahtera app as soon as they reach the main entry points in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak or Labuan.

“If they do not have symptoms and the Covid-19 test is negative, the traveller will not need to undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Adham said the latest ruling was made based on the current situation and was decided at Monday’s National Security Council meeting.

This is based on the risk assessment conducted, which showed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah was currently on a downward trend compared to states in Peninsular Malaysia, especially around the Klang Valley.

During the 47th epid week, the total number of new cases in Sabah was 3,073, a reduction of 32.4 per cent, compared to the Klang Valley’s 3,041, which is an increase of 270 per cent.

“Taking into account the current situation and, after a month and a half of its implementation, the Health Ministry conducted a review of the Covid-19 screening and mandatory quarantine procedures for those arriving from Sabah at all main entry points,” he said.

Previously, all travellers from Sabah were required to undergo screening, Covid-19 confirmation tests and use the MySejahtera app as soon as they arrived at main entry points in Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Labuan beginning Sept 27.

These measures were taken following the increase in COVID-19 cases in most districts in Sabah, as well as in other states in Malaysia, especially for travellers with a history of having visited Sabah. — Bernama