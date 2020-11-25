Ex-CEO charged with CBT, making false claims totalling RM145.4 million

SHAH ALAM: A former chief executive officer of a glove manufacturing company was charged in the Sessions Court here yesterday with 11 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and making false claims involving a total RM145.4 million between 2013 and 2018.

Datuk Lee Son Hong, 63, pleaded not guilty to all the charges read out by the court interpreter before Judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the three counts of making fraudulent claims, Lee is alleged to have issued a payment invoice in the name of Tower Success Group Ltd worth a total of RM 8.4 million for the supply of glove-making machines which, in actual fact, was never made.

He is accused of committing the offence at the glove manufacturer’s office at the Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Industrial Area in Sepang between March 27 and Dec 22, 2015.

For the three counts, he was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which upon conviction can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined not less than five times the value of bribe or RM10,000 or whichever is higher.

As for the other eight charges, Lee was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code with committing CBT amounting to RM137 million at the same location between Dec 12, 2013 and Jan 18, 2018 which carries a jail term not exceeding 20 years, whipping and also a fine.

Also pleading not guilty at the same court with seven counts of abetting Lee on CBT charges, amounting to RM108 million, was his wife Datin Too Sooi Keng, 63.

She is accused of committing the offences at the company’s office at the Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi Industrial Area in Sepang between Dec 12, 2013 and Jan 18, 2018.

Too was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term not exceeding 20 years, whipping and a fine.

The court fixed RM1.5 million as bail for each of the accused and also ordered them to surrender their passports. — Bernama