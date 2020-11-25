Furniture design training impresses Awg Tengah

KUCHING: The customised training provided by Indonesia’s Institut Teknologi Bandung (ITB) for trainees under the Sarawak Young Designers (SayD’SignersSarawak) programme has helped the young designers gain further exposure and experience in designing and producing furniture for both local and international market, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said he was pleased to learn that training for the programme has been successfully implemented especially in instilling and developing the talents of the graduates in their journey towards becoming successful young designers in design knowledge and skills.

“This training is very unique and a special one of its kind in Sarawak, if not in Malaysia, because it focuses on developing skills and knowledge of fresh graduates in furniture design.

“Our collaboration with ITB, a prestigious university in Indonesia, has added value to our training programme through their thoroughly researched customised curriculum for SayD’SignersSarawak Furniture Training Programme,” he said following a virtual meeting on Zoom yesterday with Dr Imam Santosa, the manager for the training programme at ITB, as well as the institute’s lecturers and programme trainees.

The International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development Minister added that he had seen the designs and prototypes produced by the young designers and was very impressed with the outcome.

Awang Tengah, who is also Sarawak Timber Industry Development Corporation (STIDC) Board of Management chairman, was also briefed by Imam, a former dean at ITB’s Faculty of Art and Design, on the progress of the second batch of trainees conducted by the institute in 2020.

ITB has trained nine graduates as trainees for SayD’SignersSarawak this year following a syllabus and curriculum developed by the institute for the training programme.

Awang Tengah was also informed that the training programme had been adjusted accordingly in light of the Covid-19 pandemic with most classes being conducted virtually and that the programme, which was supposed to be completed next month, had been extended until the middle of next year.

STIDC has collaborated with ITB since 2019 to develop and implement a one-year fully customised furniture design training programme for SayD’SignersSarawak.

SayD’SignersSarawak is a two-year training programme developed by STIDC in 2017 for fresh graduates from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) in line with the corporation’s vision and long-term strategic plan to boost the development and increase the export earnings of high value-added timber products especially furniture by 2030.

Its first intake in 2018 comprised six trainees, all of whom had completed their training and were now employed by furniture companies in Sarawak.

To date, STIDC has trained 21 graduates, of whom 15 had undergone training at ITB.

Also present at the meeting were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal & Entrepreneur Development Datuk Naroden Majais, Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, STIDC general manager Hashim Bojet and deputy general manager Dayang Nena Abang Bruce.