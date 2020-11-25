Higher loans for B40 student at IPTS diploma level – Noraini

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Perbadanan Tabung Pendidikan Tinggi Nasional (PTPTN) loans for B40 students taking diploma courses at Private Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTS) will be increased from RM6,800 to RM8,000 per semester, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad, when winding up the debate on Supply Bill 2021, said this would be subject to the takaful reserves for the IPTS concerned beginning next year.

“At the same time, the ministry has also agreed to widen the provision of PTPTN loan advance payment to IPTS students from B40 families based on the PTPTN’s terms of eligibility beginning 2021,” she said.

Additionally, she said, the ministry would study proposals to waive interest on loans and give discounts for repayments during the moratorium period, besides ensuring that the sustainability of PTPTN’s financial source is not affected in the long term.

“This matter is still under discussion with the Finance Ministry because whatever action taken by PTPTN is subject to approval by the Finance Ministry as the source of finding is from the ministry,” she added.

In reply to the interjected remark by Rusnah Aluai (PH-Tangga Batu) on the alleged slashing of up to RM130 million in allocation to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) under Budget 2021, Noraini explained that the actual reduction was only RM3 million or 0.18 per cent.

Elaborating on the matter, she said the misunderstanding came about because the operating budget of RM1.861 billion received by UiTM in 2020 included an allocation for Hospital UiTM (HUiTM), but this had been separated under Budget 2021.

“Overall, the allocation for UiTM (excluding HUiTM) in 2020 was RM1.737 billion while the allocation for 2021 is RM1.733 billion, a drop of only RM3 million or 0.18 per cent.

“I would like to inform (the House) that the shortfall of 0.18 per cent will be met by the ministry through the implementation of internal savings,” she said. – Bernama