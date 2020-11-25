IGP hopes Parliament to approve 2021 Budget

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador expressed the hope that the Dewan Rakyat will approve the 2021 budget to enable the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to maintain security and public order.

He said that the police always focus on maintaining security and public order, on top of implementing the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO)’s standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Abdul Hamid said this to Bernama when asked to comment on the ongoing winding-up debate of the Supply Bill 2021 related to the budget in Dewan Rakyat.

The voting on the said bill is scheduled tomorrow (Nov 26).

He also expressed confidence that political leaders will play their respective roles with maturity and sense of responsibility for the budget to be approved.

“The country’s security is under control and the police will continue to monitor any activities nationwide, while remain focus on tasks of helping the Health Ministry to curb the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Bernama previously reported that an allocation of RM17 billion in the 2021 Budget for the Home Ministry will be uitilised to beef up national security as well as to further strengthen the services and delivery system of PDRM. – Bernama