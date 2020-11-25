JBALB: State govt aware of water supply woes in Sri Aman division

KUCHING: The Sarawak government through its Ministry of Utilities and Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) is aware of the water supply issues faced by residents of Sri Aman division.

JBALB in a statement said various efforts and projects to upgrade the water supply system are now being implemented in the division.

“So far, the allocation for water supply projects amounting to RM500 million has been approved by both the state and federal governments.

“These include the implementation of nine Projek Rakyat, two projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan and five projects under the Ministry of Rural Development,” said a spokesperson.

At the moment, only about 53 per cent of areas in Sri Aman division are supplied with clean, treated water.

When these projects, which are currently at the planning and construction stages, are fully implemented, consumers in Sri Aman division will be able to benefit from the government’s vision of 100 per cent supply of clean and treated water, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi recently officiated at the opening of JBALB Sri Aman Division’s new office at Jalan Bayu Bandar, Simanggang, Sri Aman.

Also present were Assistant Minister of International Trade and Industry, Industrial Terminal and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Lingga assemblywoman Simoi Peri, JBALB Sarawak director Chang Kuet Shian and Sri Aman Division Deputy Resident Elvis Didit.