Longhouse chief quits PKR to join PBB

MARUDI: A member of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Marudi, Michael Biggol Agan, has quit the party to join Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) with immediate effect.

The 56-year-old is the newly appointed Tuai Rumah of 20-door Logan Entasan B longhouse, some 30 km from here.

He pledged support to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government and hoped to join PBB Mulu branch.

His application form to be a PBB member was submitted to Deputy State Legislative Assembly Speaker Dato Gerawat Gala, who is also the Mulu assemblyman, when the latter visited his longhouse yesterday morning.

When met, Michael Biggol said all this while he had never supported the Barisan Nasional (BN) but now he had realised that it was pointless to join the opposition party as it could not even help with minor rural projects.

He added that now he had realised that the government of the day really helped the people as evidenced by the RM100,000 given by Baram MP Anyi Ngau to build their longhouse.

Meanwhile, during the visit, Gerawat promised to give RM3,000 per room in the longhouse, totalling RM54,000 from his Minor Rural Project (MRP) fund, for the new Logan Entasan B longhouse.

Michael Biggol also said Gerawat told them to apply for loan from Housing Development Corporation (HDC) for purchasing building materials.

Gerawat advised Michael Biggol and his villagers to cooperate with the GPS government so that more development could be brought to the longhouse community.

Witnessing Michael Biggol submit his PBB membership form to Gerawat were PBB Mulu deputy chairman Datuk Robert Laing Anyie, Pemanca Randi Bundan, Tuai Rumah Kiam Ujai of Logan Entasan A longhouse and others.