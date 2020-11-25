Malaysia’s new Covid-19 cases plunge to 970, eclipsed by 2,348 full recoveries

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 ― The Health director-general reported just 970 new Covid-19 cases in his daily briefing today, a drastic decline from yesterday’s record high of 2,188.

Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah also disclosed that 2,348 Covid-19 patients have made full recoveries, the highest ever in a single day.

Of the 970 new infections today, 318 or 22.8 per cent came from existing clusters in Negeri Sembilan.

Dr Noor Hisham also reported four more deaths related to Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 345. — MalayMail