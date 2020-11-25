Manyin: Plans in place to relocate primary schools situated along riverbanks in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 25): A total of 260 primary schools sitting along riverbanks in Sarawak will be relocated to higher ground, said Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.

Suggesting that this should be the focus of the state government, Manyin said these schools would become flooded once the rivers swell and overflow during heavy rain every year.

“There is no point in upgrading these schools because every year they would become flooded by overflowing water from the rivers,” he said.

Manyin said it would be a better option to relocate them to higher ground, but admitted that doing so would take time.

He said this when met at the sidelines of the First Global Summit on Viral-Immunology and Antiviral Therapy of Covid-19 international conference held at UiTM Sarawak, Samarahan campus today.

The state government would first have to identify the new sites and then obtain approval to utilise them from the Land and Survey Department, he explained.

Manyin pointed out that it would take about one to two years to get each of the new sites approved.

He added that the government is also in the midst of either upgrading or renovating dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

On another matter, Manyin said it was his ministry’s prerogative to provide the 1,265 primary schools in the state with Raspberry Pi computers.

“The provision should be justifiable as long as the intention is good for all and in line with the objective to close the digital divide between urban and rural people,” he said when responding to queries by Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

He revealed that Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (Sains) will undertake the leasing of these computers as no private company would like to purchase these expensive computers just to meet the purpose.

“Sains will take care of the lease, distribution, installation, setting up training and providing three years’ warranty each. If any of them is spoilt, it will be replaced,” he said.