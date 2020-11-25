Ras Adiba sets several firsts as new Bernama chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi, 52, sets several firsts as the new chairman of Bernama, the Malaysian National News Agency.

The veteran TV personality is the first woman to be appointed to the post in the 53-year history of the news organisation which also operates a radio station, Bernama Radio, and a television channel, Bernama TV.

She is also the first senator, first national para athlete, and first disability rights activist to become chairman of the Bernama board.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah announced her appointment yesterday.

The appointment is for a three-year term beginning Monday.

Ras Adiba fills a position that has been vacant following the resignation of Suhaimi Sulaiman on Aug 6.

Ras Adiba has been wheelchair-bound following a spinal injury sustained during a road crash in Petaling Jaya on Nov 11, 1995.

She was sworn in as a senator on May 20 this year and is the representative in the senate for persons with disabilities.

The senator was instrumental in pushing for live telecast of the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara sittings to use the services of a sign language interpreter to enable people with hearing impairment to keep abreast of parliamentary proceedings directly.

Ras Adiba heads OKU Sentral, the non-governmental organisation championing the rights of persons with disabilities.

Way back in 1986, at the age of 18, Ras Adiba embarked on a career as a newscaster with TV3. She moved on to NTV7 and left the broadcasting industry after 34 years.

In 2003, she earned herself a spot in the Malaysia Book of Records for wheeling 420 kilometres in 13 days from Johor Bahru to Putrajaya.

She was awarded the Tokoh Srikandi Negara in 2014.

The mother of two also actively participated in the 2015 Para Asean Games in Singapore and 2018 Para Asean Games in the 10-metre air rifle shooting event. — Bernama