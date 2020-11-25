Reformed ex-convict looks forward to new life as a tailor

MIRI: A reformed ex-convict here is looking forward to a new life as a tailor.

Peter Jong, 42, from Long Bemang, obtained his tailoring skills while serving a 24-year jail sentence, which began in 2004, at Lambir Prison.

He was released on Oct 23, 2020 for good behaviour. Currently living with his sister in Lutong Baru, Peter said he can sew uniforms, corporate shirts, long sleeve shirts, shorts, slacks, baju Melayu, and baju kurung among others.

“I regret my previous actions and I want to start a new life of my own and wish to thank (Telang Usan assemblyman) YB Dennis (Ngau) for his sincere help,” he said when receiving two sewing machines worth around RM6,000 from Dennis recently.

Dennis said the government is always ready to help ex-convicts begin new lives.

“We do not want to see the past they’ve left behind but support him or her to look ahead to change their lives. What has already happened has happened, so we hope the former convicts change and can adopt to a new environment in the community without looking back at the past,” he said.

Dennis said he is proud of Peter for wanting to earn a living through tailoring.

“This is the good thing about our prisons system – they provide training to prisoners and after getting out of custody and returning back to society, they have their own skills to carry on with their lives,” he said.

Councillor Jau Eng and Malaysian Youth Parliament member Spanski Steven were present for the handing over.

For tailoring services, contact Peter on 013-7233341.