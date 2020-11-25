Renting ‘RoRo bins’ from Trienekens now mandatory for developers, renovators to dispose of construction waste

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) has introduced a new policy requiring all developers and renovators to rent ‘RoRo bins’ from Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd for the disposal of construction and demolition waste.

The decision was made during a public health standing committee meeting held on Nov 4, due to rubbish being illegally dumped becoming a major concern for the council and the cost for its management had increased significantly over the years.

“In the year 2019, MPP has identified 15 hotspots used as illegal dumping sites which has cost council about RM128,213.53 per year to conduct clearing works. Most of the dumping found by the roadside consists of construction and renovation waste,” said MPP chairman Lo Khere Chiang in a statement.

Lo said the new policy will reduce the amount of illegally dumped construction and demolition waste to provide better quality solid waste management in MPP’s jurisdiction.

“The cost for renting a 10-cubic-metre RoRo bin from Trienekens which is suitable for the disposal of heavy construction waste is RM330 for a three day period, with an additional RM20 per day for extension or RM1,270 on a monthly basis.”

He said developer or house owners carrying out renovation works will be required to produce to the council a RoRo container rental receipt or weighbridge ticket as a proof of proper disposal at Mambong sanitary landfill by Trienekens.

The council added that illegal dumping is an offence under By-Law 18(3), The Local Authorities (Cleanliness) By-Laws, 1999, and any person found guilty of dumping waste illegally can be fined RM1,000 for the first offence.

In the case of second or subsequent offence, it stated there would be a further fine of RM2,000 or imprisonment for six months or both.