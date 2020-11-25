RM190 mln research centre for infectious diseases to be completed in 2024, says CM

KUCHING (Nov 25): The Sarawak government has set aside RM190 million to establish a research centre for infectious diseases which will be completed in 2024, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“This will be a research centre where scientists can work and collaborate with academia, government, as well as the institutions of the world that have capability in research and development.

“It will be the facility where our scientists can work together to identify source materials for us to develop, at the end of the day, we will get products or drugs that can control or mitigate the spread of new diseases,” he said in his opening speech at the First Global Summit on Viral-Immunology and Antiviral Therapy of Covid-19 held at UiTM Sarawak Samarahan campus today.

He added that Covid-19 is just one of the diseases and there may be others in the future due to environmental problems.

On the conference, Abang Johari noted that there are brilliant academics and industry experts from both within and outside Malaysia, and their presence in the conference augured well for continuous effort to cooperate in the Asian region in seeking ways to contain Covid-19 by way of innovation in science and technology.

“We cannot run away from Covid-19 neither can we say ‘give us a time break’ but I believe with proper management we can find a way around the problems at hand and move ahead.

“I am a firm believer in the power of research and development, and Covid-19 won’t stop research from being carried out for it is only through research that solutions can be found in the fight against Covid-19,” he said.

Abang Johari said the special edition conference is timely as a platform for local and international participants from both academia and industry to present their knowledge and latest research findings.

“This conference will also certainly provide the opportunity for experts to highlight the most recent innovation in science and technology developments and to identify emerging and future areas of growth and collaboration in embracing the post-Covid-19 challenges,” he said.

Later, when approached by reporters, Abang Johari disclosed that the research centre for infectious diseases will be located in Samarahan.

He said three to four institutions including local academics and scientists have been identified for the collaboration,

“They will interact with credible international institutions like Cambridge University, Oxford University, Imperial College to conduct research on tropical diseases.

“We believe this is very important for this part of the world. In Malaysia, we are the first one to do it. We hope that with the collaboration, the pharmaceutical industry including those involved in medical research will come and work together with us,” he said.