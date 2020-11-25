Sabah rural infrastructure projects on track

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Twenty-eight of the 101 rural road projects in Sabah under the 11th Malaysian Plan (2016-2020) have been completed and the rest are in various stages of implementation, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Rural Development Minister II Datuk Henry Sum Agong said 26 projects were in the construction stage; 18, planning stage; 22, appointment-of-consultant and design stage; and seven, procurement stage.

He also said that 15 rural electricity supply projects have been approved at a cost of RM3.06 billion to benefit 9,588 households in various districts under the 11th plan.

“Four of the projects have been completed while two are in the appointment-of-consultant stage; and nine, construction stage,” he said during Question Time in the House.

Henry also said that 63 rural water supply projects are being implemented at a cost of RM2.04 billion to benefit 34,078 households.

Four of these projects have been completed while 21 are being built and 38 are in the design stage, he said when replying to a question from Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran). – Bernama