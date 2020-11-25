Youth environmental organisations get US$20,000 grant

KUCHING: Kuching Beach Cleaners (KBC) in partnership with Sarawak Eco-Warriors (SEW) have received a grant of US$20,000 (RM81,840) to increase youth engagement in environmental conservation efforts.

In a press release on Monday, SEW said the grant came from the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Small Grants Programme in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to drive development under the fields of Youth and Climate Innovation.

“Although youths are considered the highest technologically adept group, they often encounter barriers to contribute to environmental sustainability due to lack of opportunities, recognition, awareness, and concern. The success of this grant will therefore increase inclusion and involvement of youth in conserving our environment.

“This highlights the importance of youth in the conservation of natural resources and bridges the gap between youths and NGOs, governments and policymakers by providing more opportunities for youth. especially at decision-making levels,” SEW said.

KBC and SEW will carry out a series of awareness building and interactive programmes through experience and training by environmental experts until 2022.

They also aim to empower youths through various opportunities and skills development as well as provide them an avenue to make a difference in society where the teams will utilise a multi-stakeholder approach in education, bridging different organisations to work towards the same goal.

“We hope to provide the public, especially our youths, more practical opportunities and exposure to environmental efforts in Kuching and beyond. We also look forward to fruitful collaborations with local corporations and groups to cultivate a community with an environmentally conscious mind,” said SEW president Celine Tiang.

“Everyone can make a difference, but a lot of people do not know that. We all can be a part of making the world a better place. Because if we do not do it now, then when? If not you, then who?” added KBC vice-president Chester Bong.

To learn more or work together on environmental conservation efforts, contact [email protected] or [email protected]