Zulkifli: Thorough study to be conducted on use of Covid-19 vaccine

PORT DICKSON: The Muzakarah (Conference) of the National Fatwa Council will study the use of Covid-19 vaccine by taking into account all aspects including the Maqasid Syariah (paramount objectives in Islamic Law).

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the matter would be discussed thoroughly involving experts such as state muftis, academicians as well as representatives from the Health Ministry.

“We will include this in the Muzakarah of the National Fatwa Council to be studied by looking at the whole aspect,” he told reporters after presenting contributions from the Covid-19 Musaadah fund to a kidney patient here yesterday.

On Monday, Zulkifli when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat said according to the Muzakarah Committee Meeting of the National Council on Islamic Religious Affairs of Malaysia, vaccine is permissible in line with the principle of Maqasid Syariah namely protection of life.

On the Musaadah fund, Zulkifli said more than RM360 million had been distributed to thousands of families affected by Covid-19 nationwide from March to November this year.

Earlier, he spent 30 minutes visiting Muhammad Syahmi Mohd Shamsul Bahari, 19, at his parents’ house in Taman Lukut Makmur, near here.

The plight of Muhammad Syahmi who has been suffering from the disease since he was five caught the attention of many after the story was published in the media three days ago.

It was reported that Muhammad Syahmi’s father Mohd Shamsul Bahari Ab Jalal, 48, intended to sell his house to raise money for the surgery of the second of five siblings. — AFP