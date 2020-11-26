293 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 293 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson, said that Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 101 cases, followed by Lahad Datu (82) and Tawau (35).

He added that the Kalabakan district had also made it to the list after it registered one new case yesterday. The district is now a yellow zone.

“There were two deaths recorded in Sandakan today,” said Masidi in a statement yesterday.

Sabah had also recorded one new cluster in Lahad Datu yesterday dubbed as the D’Bajaru Cluster, which currently has 56 cases, resulting from a community screening in Kg Dasar Baru and Kg Desa Bajau in the district.

A total of 1,934 Covid-19 patients in the state recovered from the virus yesterday.