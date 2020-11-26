All contributors to EPF can now apply to withdraw up to RM10,000, says finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 — All contributors to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) whose income are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic can now apply to withdraw their savings, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz has said today.

He said the withdrawal applies to contributors regardless of whether they have lost their jobs or suffered a loss of income.

“The i-Sinar Programme will now be opened to all EPF contributors who have seen their incomes affected.

“Regardless of whether they have lost their jobs or experienced a loss of income, these members are eligible to apply for withdrawal from their EPF Account 1,” Zafrul said during his winding-up speech on the Budget 2021.

He added that the withdrawal limit has also been increased from RM6,000 to RM10,000. — MalayMail