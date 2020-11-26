Celcom temporarily closes outlet in Kuching after employee test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (Nov 26): Celcom Axiata Berhad has confirmed that one of its employees at its retail outlet, Celcom bluecube Plaza Merdeka, has tested positive for Covid-19 on November 23.

It said in a statement today that the female employee is currently quarantined and receiving treatment in Sarawak General Hospital, while awaiting her second test results.

Celcom said as an immediate measure and precaution to ensure the wellbeing of Plaza Merdeka Celcom bluecube patrons, the outlet was closed on November 24.

It said it was working closely with the Ministry of Health to carry out detailed contact tracing and quarantine for all possible close contacts of the employee, which includes all employees, guards, and technicians at Celcom bluecube Plaza Merdeka.

“Upon confirmation, all employees of Celcom bluecube Plaza Merdeka and their family members are also immediately being tested and are currently undergoing home quarantine,” said the statement.

Thorough sanitisation as per health and safety guidelines is also being carried out at the premises and the outlet will resume operations in the nearest time possible, the telecommunication company said.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) had reported the case on Nov 24.

The employee was screened for Covid-19 at a private hospital on Nov 23 after experiencing cough, fever, dizziness and loss of the sense of smell and the laboratory result came back positive on the same day.

She had no history of traveling out of the country or visit to any high-risk areas for Covid-19 outside of the state, and also did not have any direct contact with previously reported Covid-19 positive patients.

She started to experience symptoms associated with Covid-19 on Nov 10, SDMC said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Celcom said customers who require support for Celcom products and services can visit other Celcom bluecube outlets or Celcom Certified Partners.

It said its customers can also reach out via Celcom’s digital platform, via Celcom e-store, Celcom Life App, Celcom Online Customer Service.

“The safety, health and welfare of our employees, our customers and communities around us remain an utmost priority. Since March 17, we have rigorously adhered and continuously observed stringent health and safety measures, including standard operating procedures by the government, on all fronts,” it said.

“As part of continuous proactive measures, we have also implemented the ‘Work From Home’ instruction for non-essential service employees within critical Covid-19 zones, under the Conditioned Movement Control Order.

“For non-critical zones, our employees will continue to operate with a rotational working arrangement to reduce hosting large number of employees at any one time.”

Additionally, it said to ensure customers remain connected without any network service disruption, network and Celcom bluecube teams will continue to serve customers on a rotational work schedule basis.

It added that all facilities, work areas and daily operations will continue to operate with frequent sanitisation works as well as health and safety guidelines and checks.