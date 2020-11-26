CMCO in Kuching ends tomorrow (Nov 27)

KUCHING (Nov 26): The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Kuching District will be lifted at 11.59pm tomorrow (Nov 27), announced the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily Covid-19 update statement said the lifting of the CMCO was in view of the district being classified as an orange zone yesterday (Nov 25) after recording only 30 cases in the past 14 days; below the red zone threshold of 40 cases.

“In view of Kuching District’s status, which has changed from red to orange yesterday with 30 locally transmitted cases recorded till today, SDMC has decided that the CMCO for the district will be lifted on Nov 27 (Friday) at 11.59pm.

“The committee would like to thank all agencies involved and all Kuching District residents for their cooperation and compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) which resulted in the local transmission (of Covid-19) being under control,” SDMC said in a statement today.

The 14-day CMCO in Kuching District was enforced on Nov 9 due to a spike in the number of cases in the district.

The numbers slowly declined, but with Kuching District still being classified as a red zone on Nov 22, the CMCO was extended another five days till Nov 27.

Meanwhile, SDMC also highlighted that Miri and Lawas districts remained classified as yellow zones while 37 other districts were still green zones.

The committee also said that six clusters in the state were still active.

They are the Besi Cluster with 12 cases, Jalan Abell Cluster (15), Baki Cluster (33), Seladah Cluster (9), Green Hill Cluster (91) and Wisma Saberkas Cluster (44).

On another note, SDMC revealed that the police has apprehended an Indonesian woman in Lawas for violating the SOP by not wearing a face mask in public.

The police had also issued five compound notices to SOP violations around the state, where three were issued in Padawan District, one in Miri and one in Sarikei.

Also today (Nov 26), the police carried out checks on 1,914 vehicles at seven roadblocks around the state. The roadblocks were in Lawas (2), Lundu (1), Bau (1), Serian (1), Sri Aman (1) and Lubok Antu (1).

At the same time, the Local Government and Housing Ministry has also issued warning notices to 109 SOP violators throughout the state.