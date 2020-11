KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak recorded four new Covid-19 cases in Kuching District today, all of which were imported cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,062.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update statement said two of the cases were imported from Sabah while the other two were locals returning from Pontianak, Indonesia.

MORE TO COME