Dewan Rakyat approves Budget 2021

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): The Dewan Rakyat today approved Budget 2021 at the policy stage.

The budget, the first tabled by the government led by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, was passed with a majority voice vote.

Budget 2021 was tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz on Nov 6 and 82 MPs spoke during the debate from Nov 9 to 19.

The relevant ministers began their wind-up of the debate on Nov 23 before Tengku Zafrul wound up for the Ministry of Finance today and the voting took place.

According to the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the budget will be debated at the committee stage for 10 days starting Monday. — Bernama