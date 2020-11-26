Dr Abdul Rahman: Make full use of given land

MIRI: Participants of Kabuloh Permanent Food Production Parks in Lambir are urged to work hard and make full use of the given land to plant cash crops to supplement their income.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said they could plant cash crops such as water melon, corn, banana and even vegetables for sale to the local markets and to a neighbouring country.

“I am happy to see that the participants are growing cash crops on the land,” he said during a visit to the project site recently.

A political secretary to the chief minister Sarkawi Suhaili, Miri Agriculture officer and the land participants were also present during the visit.

According to Dr Abdul Rahman, pineapples, watermelons and corns are highly demanded in the local market.

“Cash crops are easily planted and give good returns provided the participants work hard,” he said.

One of the participants, Abdul Razak, said he planted banana, pineapple and watermelon on his plot, and the harvest is good every time.