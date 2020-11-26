Fatimah: Government does its best to help people in need

KUCHING: Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah reminds Sarawakians that the government will always do its best to help those in need of welfare assistance, especially at this trying time brought about by Movement Control Order (MCO).

She said the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had always made it clear that those in need of assistance would have the attention of the government.

“The government at both federal and state levels have provided various welfare assistance for the people. We always inform the people on the various types of welfare assistance available for them,” she said during an event held at Kampung Tabuan Lot here yesterday.

Fatimah also said the government would do its best to identify Sarawakians in dire need of welfare assistance by making a search and identification throughout the state.

With the MCO in place to stop the spread of Covid-19, she said many people were in need of welfare assistance.

“Among them are traders and the self-employed. They too need assistance during the MCO,” she said.

During the event, Fatimah also handed over welfare assistance to people in Kampung Tabuan Lot and nearby villages.

She also distributed Kenyalang Gold Cards to senior citizens, cards for people with disabilities (OKU Cards) and others.

“We hope these assistance will help Sarawakians who are in need of help. These are just a few of ways the government is helping the people,” she said.

Later, Fatimah officiated at the flagging-off of the Sarawak leg of Kembara Prihatin Negara 2020 programme, which is hosted by the state Welfare Department.

The programme of the federal Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development was created to help people badly affected by the pandemic, besides disseminating information on the services and incentives available from the government.

The ministry targets about one million people to benefit from activities carried out during the programme.

Demak Laut assemblyman Dr Hazland Abang Hipni was among those present at the event.