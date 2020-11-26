Foochow Shi Yi Park coming up

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sibu Foochow Association yesterday for the construction of Foochow Shi Yi Park at Gambir Road here.

The agreement was signed between SMC chairman Clarence Ting and the association’s chairman Ying Tieng Chai, and was witnessed by its honorary life chairman Tan Sri Datuk Tiong Su Kuok.

Speaking before the signing of the memorandum, Ying said the project cost about RM1.3 million.

“I thank SMC for providing us with this opportunity to build a community park on a one-acre land at Gambir Road, which we shall name ‘Foochow Shi Yi Park’,” he said.

He said the earth-breaking ceremony would be held in December, and the project is set for completion within a year.

He said the construction and beautification of community parks had been well promoted by the council and also well received by the community.

“I appeal to the people here, especially Foochows in this country to give generously and work together to make this project a success,” he said.

Interested donors can contact Ying at 084-213131 for enquiries.

Ting, meanwhile, said the collaboration was a good way to utilise open spaces at residential areas.

Dudong assemblyman Datuk Tiong Thai King who is also former chairman of SMC and Sibu Foochow Association was also present at the event.