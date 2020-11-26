Foreign workers in several states required to undergo Covid-19 test

KUALA LUMPUR: All foreign workers who are contributors to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and working in several states are required to undergo a subsidised Covid-19 screening test under the Socso Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP) from Nov 21.

The states involved are Selangor, Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Labuan, Negeri Sembilan, Penang and Sabah,

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan, in a statement yesterday, said that the government, in special meeting of the National Security Council (MKN) on Nov 20, has decided that these workers are required to undergo mandatory Covid-19 screening tests under PSP.

“Screening tests using the RTK Antigen method must be conducted at Socso panel clinics or hospitals. The list of panel clinics can be referred to at the https://psp.perkeso.gov.my,” he said.

Saravanan said that the costs of the screening tests must be borne by employers first before they can apply for the PSP subsidy from Socso.

He added that Socso would make a subsidy payment up to RM60 for each Covid-19 swab test with the payment being made only once for each employee.

“Furthermore, employers should take proactive steps by complying with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446), enforced by the Human Resources Ministry, to contain the spread of Covid-19 among their workers,” he added.

The latest information on the PSP will be made available at the https://psp.perkeso.gov.my or via email [email protected] or hotline 1-300-22-8000 and 03-4264 5089. — Bernama