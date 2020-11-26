Four Indonesians arrested for allegedly running illegal gambling call centre in Jalan Stutong

KUCHING (Nov 26): The police have arrested four Indonesian men during a raid on an alleged illegal gambling call centre at a house in Jalan Stutong at around 1.20pm yesterday (Nov 25).

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani in a statement today said the suspects, aged between 14 and 26-years-old, are currently locked up for further investigation.

“Police also seized various smartphones and computers that were allegedly used to run the call centre,” said Awang Din.

He added that the suspects would reach out to potential customers by using chat applications such as WhatsApp and WeChat.

After making their payments, the customers would then be given a password to gain access to an online gambling website.

The case will be investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.