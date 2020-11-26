Govt provides RM100 mln for PENJANA KPT-CAP to increase graduate employability

THE government has implemented various initiatives to assist graduates of higher learning institutions secure suitable jobs that meet their qualifications.

Recently, the government allocated RM100 million under the National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) Ministry of Higher Education-Career Advancement Programme (PENJANA KPT-CAP).

Minister of Higher Education (KPT) Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad said the ministry is targeting 20,000 graduates to benefit from PENJANA KPT-CAP programmes with employment offered by industry players in various sectors including banking, manufacturing, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

“Up to November 2020, a total of 87 programmes have been arranged involving synergies with not less than 154 companies.

“This would help increase the graduates’ employability as well as contribute to the country’s economic empowerment,” she said.

Based on a survey by KPT, Noraini said 189,543 graduates or 63.5 per cent of the total 330,557 students who graduated in 2019 managed to secure jobs within six months of completing their studies.

“While 49,875 graduates or 16.7 per cent continued their studies to higher level; 4,029 or 1.3 per cent went for the upskilling training; 13,943, which comprised 4.7 per cent, secured jobs and were waiting for job placement. Meanwhile, about 41,161 graduates or 13.8 per cent are still unemployed.

“For this year, it is expected that a total of 300,000 graduands will be completing their studies. Looking at the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, about 25 per cent or 75,000 graduates will be affected in securing employment within six months after graduating,” she added.

Noraini said under the upskilling and reskilling initiative, PENJANA KPT-CAP focuses on reducing the rate of unemployed graduates as well as improving their skills to produce high quality graduates to meet market demand.

She said the PENJANA KPT-CAP comprises three sub-programmes, namely the Job Matching and Placement, which is competency training by industry players; Entrepreneurship, which will offer insights on the vital know-how of kick-starting a company; and Gig Economy programmes that provide competency training to assist participating graduates to earn income through Gig economy or freelancing activities.

According to Noraini, the implementation and monitoring of the programmes started on Oct 16 and will last until 2021 in 20 public universities, polytechnics, and selected community colleges. Job placement for the participants will begin on Jan 1, 2021.

To help the graduates with their careers and to increase their employability, the ministry also developed the ‘Graduates Reference Hub for Employment and Training’ portal, also known as GREaT.

She said the information and services provided on this portal include job matching, reskilling and upskilling programmes, sponsorship and financial aid requests, career counselling service, and e-profiling.

“The ministry is confident that the initiatives are capable of giving an impact to value-add to the graduates, especially in dealing with graduate employability,” she said.

Noraini said the ministry is committed to implementing PENJANA KPT-CAP programmes to ensure the country’s economic development continues to flourish through high quality and innovative graduates.

“The industry players would give employment opportunities to graduates by integrating the expertise, infrastructure, technology, and other facilities to prepare the graduates for the new demands in the job market,” she said.

Graduates interested to join PENJANA KPT-CAP programmes, can go to the GREaT portal at http://great.mohe.gov.my.