High speed broadband for Kampung Bumbok villagers to be available by 2021, says Lo

KUCHING (Nov 26): About 500 households with 1,500 families in Kampung Bumbok here will have full internet coverage by the first quarter of 2021, said Batu Kitang State Assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang.

Lo said that during his question and answer session at the State Legislative Assembly Sitting recently, he had requested for the Sarawak Multimedia authority (SMA) to install fibre optic cables in Jalan Batu Kitang and Jalan Landeh to enhance internet coverage in these areas.

Telekom Malaysia (TM) Sarawak had responded that Unifi has extended its services to the village, with installation works now at 30 per cent completion.

“By first quarter of next year, Kampung Bumbok will have a full internet coverage and by the end of the year, the whole constituency of Batu Kitang will enjoy improved internet connectivity.

“Usually in the village, the internet connectivity is slow and today I am pleased to say that internet connectivity in the whole of Batu Kitang constituency will have 5G top speed internet connectivity in place by 2021,” said Lo at a press conference after inspecting the development of internet connectivity at Kampung Bumbok near here, today.

For this project, TM Sarawak has allocated RM10 million for the internet connectivity in Kampung Bumbok whereas the gradual development for the whole constituency will cost about RM40 million.

Lo, who is also the Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) chairman, urged Batu Kitang constituents including the community leaders and the NGOs to take care of these services.

“When it was copper cables (laid for internet and phone lines), there were a lot of thefts and that is the reason why we have such poor connectivity; cables are stolen. It’s not that TM Sarawak did not try their best to put up cables and improve connectivity.

Meanwhile, TM Sarawak General Manager Jafer Sadiq Abdul Lathiff said they stand by the state government’s wishes and aspirations for a digital economy.

Meanwhile, Kampung Bumbok village head, KK Jonnis Ak Rened said, once high speed internet is available, it would enrich the standard of living of the community there.