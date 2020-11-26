Jalan Oya renamed Jalan Brother Albinus after revered principal of Sacred Heart School

SIBU (Nov 26): Jalan Oya will be renamed Jalan Brother Albinus in honor of the former principal of Sacred Heart School here, Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting confirmed today

He said the change was approved by the state government on Oct 15 this year and was adopted at the SMC full council meeting yesterday.

“So we will make the road signs as soon as possible,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted.

Ting had told the meeting yesterday that the portion of road to be renamed begins from the KPJ Sibu Specialist Centre and ends in front of SMK Sacred Heart traffic junction including its eight lanes.

He said the signs at the road and lanes would be changed but the former name of the road, Jalan Oya, would be retained in small letters under the new name.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart Old Students’ Association (Shosa) president Yong King Sung told The Borneo Post that they had been pushing for the renaming of the road to Brother Albinus since 2016, when Senator Robert Lau was their president.

He revealed that Shosa pursued change in recognition of the late Brother Albinus, whose real name is Michael O’Flaherty, for his contribution to Sarawak.

Yong was elated to learn that their efforts had finally come to fruition after a long wait.

“As president of Shosa and his (Brother Albinus) former student, I thank the Sarawak government for approving the renaming of the road in front of the school in recognition of the late Brother Albinus who gave his life to educating the children of Sarawak.

“Brother Albinus worked as an educator and had touched the lives of so many of Sarawak’s leaders and the people. Many of Sarawak’s state leaders, whether past and present, were once his students. He is highly respected by the community and beloved by his students.

“He left a lasting impression and to this day, the former students still speak fondly of a great teacher and principal who was a father figure to them. He belonged to that generation of the legendary La Salle Brothers who helmed mission schools,” he pointed out.

Yong added: “Brother Albinus was known and respected for his commitment in educating the Last, the Lost and the Least. His firm belief was that everyone deserved the best education, irrespective of race, religion, social status or other worldly matters.

“If not for his passion, love and care as a teacher and principal many of whom would have remained the last, the lost and the least.”

Brother Albinus passed away in 2013.

He was the principal of Sacred Heart School from 1972 to January 1987.