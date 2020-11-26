Longhouse folk urged to work with their headmen

MIRI: Longhouse folk in Bekenu constituency are urged to work together with their headmen to ensure that matters related to them all can be implemented smoothly and efficiently.

Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus said support from everyboy was necessary if they really wanted to progress.

“Do not listen to the empty promises on development from irresponsible people.

“They are here to divide you to go against the government of the day,” she said at Rumah Renang in Miri-Bintulu costal road recently.

Rosey, who is also Bekenu assemblywoman, urged longhouse folk to continue giving their undivided support to the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

She also told them that the state government would allocate RM50,000 to build a new (Rh Jenang) longhouse for them.

She also announced RM5,000 in minor rural project (MRP) to the village development and security committee, which is divided into RM3,000 for the women’s bureau and RM2,000 for the longhouse to conduct religious activities.