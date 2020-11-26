‘Ministry to help councils meet revenue shortfall’

MIRI: The Sarawak Ministry of Local Government and Housing is trying its best to assist

the local authorities address the shortfall in their revenue due the 25 per cent discount on assessment rates on rateable properties.

Its assistant minister Datu Dr Penguang Manggil said the 25 per cent discount was to ease the burden of rate-payers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are trying our best to assist the councils especially during this very trying time,” he said when representing Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian to officiate the 2019 Excellent Service Award (APC) at Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel yesterday.

Also present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, Miri mayor Adam Yii and Miri City Council secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

Penguang, who is also Marudi assemblyman, said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg was very accommodating as seen by the recent announcement of one and half month bonus to state civil servants and RM500 to all federal officers serving in the state.

He described such incentive as something which had not been done in other states.

“We must be proud for being the biggest state in Malaysia, we are quite ‘ok’ in terms of finance because of our revenue from State Sales Tax on oil and gas.”

At the same times, he urged the councils to be more proactive by going to the ground and be alert to any issue pertaining to their services.

“I would like to encourage all the councils to take their own initiate to have own hotline for example, or at least give your contact number to the public to make sure you are the first to know if anything happens.

“You will be the first agency to take immediate action to ensure other people will not viral the problem.”

On the involvement of local authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said they are the third tier of the state government assistance as well as the front liners.

“In the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus, councils play a very important role but it is not very obvious to the public because we do not shout about it.”

During the function, some 214 officers from the ministry, Drainage and Irrigation Department central and northern zone, Housing Development Corporation central and northern zone and 23 councils received the excellence awards.