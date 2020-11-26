Miri MMEA seizes vessel with 42,000 litres of diesel, four nabbed

MIRI (Nov 26): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has seized an oil tanker carrying about 42,000 litres of diesel without valid documentation while sailing towards Kuala Baram estuary at around 1.05pm yesterday.

MMEA Miri director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the skipper and three crew members, including an Indonesian, of the vessel, which is owned by a local company, were detained during Ops Permai at about four nautical miles off the mouth of Kuala Baram River.

“Upon inspection, the vessel carrying about 42,000 litres of diesel estimated to be worth RM76,000 was found to be possessing expired Form C, a license to carry a quantity of petroleum,” he said in a statement.

He said the suspects, aged between 32 and 40, and the vessel were brought to the to MMEA Miri Vessel Detention Centre Jetty for further investigation under the Petroleum (Safety Measures) (Transportation of Petroleum By Water) Regulations 1985 for possessing an expired Form C.

Meanwhile, Md Fauzi also advised the maritime community to always maintain safety at sea by wearing safety jackets and monitoring the latest weather forecasts before going down to sea.

For complaints, feedback and emergencies at sea, contact MMEA Miri operations centre at 085-418204, MMEA Sarawak operations centre at 082-432544 or MERS 999.