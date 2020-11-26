Motorcyclist killed in collision with oncoming van

MIRI: An oil and gas (O&G) worker was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a van at Jalan Miri Bypass at around 8am yesterday.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted said the deceased, later identified as 29-year-old Mohd Firdauz Abdullah, was riding a motorcycle towards Tudan from Taman Tunku.

“Upon arriving at Jalan Miri Bypass, the victim was rammed by an oncoming van who wanted to make a turn into a junction on the right.

“The impact cause the victim to be thrown off his machine and he landed on the left side of the road shoulder,” said Lim.

Lim said paramedics from Miri Hospital who were called to the scene pronounced Mohd Firdauz dead due to serious injuries.

The driver of the van escaped with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.