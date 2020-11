KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 26 ― Another 935 cases of Covid-19 were reported today, according to the Ministry of Health, with Sabah back to topping the list with 326 cases.

Selangor was second with 161 cases, while Negri Sembilan came in third with 158 cases after topping the list yesterday.

This brings the total number of cases to date to 60,752, with 11,348 of them still active.

Another three deaths were reported today bringing the total number of deaths to 348. — MalayMail