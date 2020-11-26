Oil palm smallholders badly hit by workers shortage — Doppa

MIRI: Workers shortage arising from the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions has resulted in oil palm smallholders lamenting losses from missed opportunities as productivity has dropped drastically, says Dayak Oil Palm Planters Association (Doppa).

According to Doppa, there are over 36,000 oil palm smallholders in the state and over 70 per cent of them are from the Dayak communities.

Fresh fruit bunch (FFB) output has plunged 30 to 50 per cent and harvest was reduced to barely once a month instead of two previously, resulting in lost earning opportunities for smallholders in the state, said Doppa secretary Incham Serdin, adding many smallholders were forced to simply watch their fruits rot due to workers unavailability.

“Luckily, the (FFB) price is high, so most are doing OK for the time being,” he said.

The FFB price varies according to location of sale but it has shot up to over RM640 per tonne at mills while most collection centres also dish out attractive price of about RM600 last week as CPO price hit a three-year high at RM3,581 per tonne on Nov 19. It has eased and steadied at RM3,441.50 yesterday and the price is expected to be above RM3,000 for the first half of next year.

The high price has helped offset the losses as smallholders still have to service bank loans for vehicles and other farm inputs.

Incham said smallholders either have their own workers or depend on those working in big plantations nearby to help in labour-intensive harvesting of fruits.

“Some smallholders have their own workers but at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, they started going home, so most have less, if any, workers,” he added.

They are also affected by the industry’s manpower problem as harvesting is done by workers who are actually working for nearby big plantations which are now facing serious workers shortages as the pandemic continues to ravage the region where workers come from.

Incham hopes the government will find a way to resolve this shortage problem faced by tens of thousands of smallholders in the state without compromising on the need to be vigilant against spread of Covid-19.

Doppa has members throughout the state, planting their oil palm on Native Customary Rights (NCR) land while only a minority of less than five per cent have land titles, reflecting the smallholders community in the industry.

The association welcomes the proposed allocation of RM41 million under National Budget 2021 for surveying of NCR lands and the allocation of RM1.123 billion by the Sarawak government for agriculture transformation.

Its president Dr Richard Mani Banda has been hoping that both the federal and state budgets would trickle down to the surveying of members’ NCR land in 2021.