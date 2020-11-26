Police arrest two men, one woman after 30 minute car chase through Kuching

KUCHING: Three individuals have been arrested after trying obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties at Jalan Stampin yesterday.

Kuching District police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani, who confirmed the incident, said a team of police officers who were on a crime prevention patrol had attempted to inspect a suspicious vehicle stopped at the roadside of Jalan Lorong Stampin 2.

“At around 3.40pm yesterday, our men were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area and chanced upon a suspicious car at the roadside of Jalan Lorong Stampin 2.

“Upon approaching the car, the driver of the vehicle suddenly fled and sped away from the scene, and efforts were made to stop the car from escaping.

“The suspects then led police on a half an hour chase that ended when the vehicle skidded off the road at Jalan Burung Rawa, hitting a street pole in the process,” said Awang Din in a statement yesterday.

Three locals comprising two men aged between 27 and 39-years-old and a 28-year-old woman were arrested.

All three had prior criminal records involving drug offences. Investigations are currently ongoing under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

A video of the police arresting the suspects also went viral on social media yesterday, with many netizens applauding the police for their swift action in apprehending the suspects.