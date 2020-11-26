SGH blood bank calls on blood donors to come forward

KUCHING: The Blood Bank of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) is appealing to blood donors to come forward and donate blood to ensure continuous and sufficient stock of blood for the needy patients.

The blood bank opens from 8am to 4.30pm including lunch hours from Monday to Friday.

Its mobile unit will hold donation drives in various places in Kuching during weekends.

They will be at two locations this Saturday, namely at Kuching Sentral ( Level 2) from 10am to 3pm, and at Emart Batu Kawa from 10am to 3pm.

The latter is co-organised with Veterans Association of Malaysian Armed Forces (Persatuan Veteran ATM).

Another blood donation drive is organised by youth section of the Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Associations, which will be happening at Cityone Megamall (new wing) from 9.30am to 2.30pm on Sunday.

Donors who have just completed the quarantine period after coming from outside Sarawak are advised to wait until the 28th day before theycan donate blood.

For further information, call 82-276797 (Blood Bank office) or 010-8578909 (Borhan).