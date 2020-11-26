SM Wong Nai Siong gave out RM5.08 mln to needy students

SIBU: The Wong Nai Siong private secondary school (SM Wong Nai Siong) has given out RM5.08 million to needy students from the school under its Million Dollar Higher Education Fund since its inception 10 years ago.

Chairman of the School Board of Directors Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau Lee Ming said this year alone, 79 needy students received a total of RM697,000 from the fund.

He said 30 of them were this year’s new recipients while the remaining were students entering their second or third-year studies.

“The aim of the higher education fund is to help needy students to finance their studies either locally or abroad,” he said at the presentation of the fund held at the school

premises here yesterday afternoon.

Among those present were the honorary chairman of the school board of directors Lau Swee Nguong and the school principal Lu Yew Hiing.

Lau said this year’s allocation was the biggest for the recipients to further their studies in various countries like England, Ireland, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, USA or locally at Methodist Pilley Institute (MPI) and University College of Technology Sarawak (UCTS).

Lau said the whole purpose of the fund is to upgrade the Chinese education in the country to ensure that it remains relevant.

He reminded the students that so long as they passed their Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), they stand a chance to apply for the fund.

Lau added that he was happy with the student intake of the school which had exceeded 800 students .

“We are looking to hit the four-digit in the next few years and that would be a real success if we can attain that magical figure,” he added.

“It was beyond our dream to even touch the 800-level a few years ago. Today, it is a different story as we aim for more,” he added.

He said though the school charged a monthly fee of RM80, it was relatively low compared to the Chinese independent schools in the peninsula.

He said the school, established since 1967, had encountered trials and tribulations and had come a long way to attain its success story.

“The hard work and good cooperation of the school board of management, the teachers, staff, parents and the students are inseparable in turning the school into what it is today,” he said.

Lau, who is also the chairman of United Association of Chinese School Boards of Management (Sha Dong Zhong), called on parents to send their children to private Chinese secondary schools to further their education.

Earlier, chairman of the Million Dollar Higher Education Fund Datuk Henry Lau, in his brief remarks through video conferencing, expressed gratitude to the board of directors for their hard work and also the parents for sending their children to SM Wong Nai Siong.

He said the help of the parents was pivotal in ensuring that the school continued to increase its student intake.

“The parents, the students, teachers, staff members and the board of management should continue to rally to make the school great.”