SUPP chief relieved MPs back Budget 2021, heed King’s advice

KUCHING (Nov 26): Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian is relieved that parliamentarians have heeded the advice of Yang di-Pertuan Agong by giving their support to the 2021 National Budget today.

The Local Government and Housing Minister said he was glad to see the Members of Parliament (MP) placing the interest of the country and the welfare of the people first as Malaysia continued battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the passing of Budget 2021 at the policy stage in Parliament today had gone to show that the MPs understood the hardship the people suffered because of the pandemic

“I’m relieved that the MPs have taken the advice of the Agong and (understood) the hardship of the rakyat due to Covid-19. Rakyat first, politics second,” he told The Borneo Post when prompted for comments on the matter.

The passing of the Budget was seen as an indication that Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin still has the support in Parliament to continue leading the nation as the prime minister.

Recently, the King had advised MPs to support Budget 2021 for the sake of harmony, the people’s livelihood and for economic recovery, which had been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The King stressed that the Budget was important to the government and the authorities particularly the frontliners to continue implementing policies and carrying out efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

The King also reminded all MPs of the pertinence to set aside personal interest and place the interest of the country and the people above all as the country was still fighting the pandemic.