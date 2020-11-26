Support for Budget 2021 shows maturity of Malaysia’s MPs, says Masing

KUCHING (Nov 26): The passing of Budget 2021 at the policy stage today shows that Malaysia’s parliamentarians are mature enough to place the interest of the nation above all else especially when the country is battling the Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing.

The Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) president said even though the 2021 Budget was passed by a very small margin, it had allowed the current government, under the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to continue administering the country.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s government, I believe, has done very well in managing the impact of Covid-19, and the MPs acknowledged that and voted this Budget through,” he said in a statement.

Masing said the challenge posed by the pandemic was “a new deadly threat to Malaysia and the world”.

That said, he was pleased to note that leaders in the country were equal to the task and made the correct decisions for the people

Therefore, he hoped that the MPs would not resort to politicking from now onwards but apply their knowledge and expertise to make Malaysia a better place for everyone regardless of religion or race.