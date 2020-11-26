UiTM Sarawak launches 2 research facilities

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Two UiTM Sarawak research institutes were launched at the Innovative Sciences and Technologies for Research and Education (InnoSTRE) Special Edition 2020 conference organised by UiTM Sarawak at its branch here yesterday.

The first is a Halal Products Research Institute, which is a collaboration between UiTM Sarawak, Beijing Wuzi University and Asean China Education and Culture (Acec) Association, said UiTM vice chancellor Emeritus Prof Datuk Ir Dr Mohd Azraai Kassim.

The second, a Herbal and Ethnomedicinal Centre, is a collaboration between UiTM Sarawak, Anhui Medical University and Acec, he added.

The international conference is a hybrid forum that gives researchers, both local and international, a chance to share their knowledge and latest research findings, despite current restrictions on international mobility, he said via live recording shown at the opening ceremony at UiTM Sarawak branch campus here yesterday.

“For this year’s special edition conference, not only do we need to create stronger networks that are of exceptional value, but, we and the rest of the world eagerly await the most recent innovation in science and technology developments that can help us face post-Covid-19 challenges with ease and assurance.”

Hence, he said, the conference was themed ‘Innovative Sciences and Technologies in the Sustainability of Future Global Economy in Embracing Post Covid-19 Challenges’.

“In the face of a crisis that knows no borders, it is important that we continue to engage and collaborate with international universities and industries. By working with established universities, we can learn more quickly and also forge alliances that, in the face of future crises, will allow for actions in a coordinated and more efficient manner, especially in sharing of resources and technological solutions.

“It is our great hope that this hybrid conference specifically will accelerate research in the hunt for suitable vaccines and palliative drugs. Undoubtedly, a great deal of research will also be generated regarding the effects of this (Covid-19) crisis in areas such as environmental sustainability and the economy,” he added.

Mohd Azraai said UiTM has always been a great supporter of the state government’s plans to harness the opportunity to bring greater value to the communities, both economically and socially.

“This university, through our Sarawak branch, has certainly been supportive of the Sarawak State Government’s initiatives, helping to play a key role in driving the economic growth of the state. Hence, it is hoped that the outcome of this conference will not only foster closer inter-disciplinary cooperation between UiTM and our international counterparts, but also will lead to stronger university-government-industry linked collaborations.”

Therefore, he hoped participants will take advantage of the expertise that avails itself among speakers in this conference and be part of a solution beyond the challenges of Covid-19.

UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali said this hybrid conference offers participants a choice either to attend and engage in face-to-face interaction, or utilise an online meeting platform to present and share their research findings.

The main objective of this conference is for local and international participants from both academia and industries to present their authoritative knowledge and the most up-to-date research findings related to Covid-19, he added.

He said it is among the first hybrid conference in Malaysia that provides both virtual and physical platforms to discuss recent innovation in science and technology developments in embracing the Covid-19 pandemic challenges.

The two-day international conference features keynote lectures by eight notable figures from both Malaysia and overseas.

More than 80 papers will also be presented by international and local participants over several parallel sessions.

Apart from that, there will be an International Business & Education Collaboration and Medicinal Research & Drug Discovery forum discussion on Day 2 of the conference.

This special edition of InnoSTRE hybrid conference is to replace what would have been the second InnoSTRE.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the 2nd InnoSTRE will now be held in Kuching on Aug 24 to 26 in 2021.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg opened the conference.

Among the VIPs present were Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research Datuk Amar Michael Manyin, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Cheng Guanzhong and Acec Association chairman Kuek Pai Khee.