Villager has new house, thanks to Dr Abdul Rahman

KUCHING: A villager from Kampung Rampangi Phase 1, Julaihi Zaini, can breathe a sigh of relief as he and his family now can live in a more comfortable house.

Julaihi, 64, and his family have been living in a dilapidated and unsafe house for five years – this had caught the attention of Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk

Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi, who is also Pantai Damai assemblyman.

“One day, I received a WhatsApp message from Islamic Affairs Department Sarawak (Jais) director Ustaz Khalidi Ibrahim who informed of Julaihi’s plight when he was conducting a visit at the village with other Jais officers. When they arrived, his house was in a very dilapidated and unsafe state.

“After receiving the information, we at Pantai Damai constituency service centre then took the initiative to build the new house. We appointed a local contractor to build this house and it was completed within a month and a half at a cost of RM57,000,” he said when met by reporters after a symbolic handover ceremony of the house at the village here yesterday.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Assistant Minister of Utilities (Water Supply), said the Pantai Damai Service Centre had also received proposals to build new houses and repair the existing ones from community leaders in the constituency.

Under ‘Program Penambahbaikan Rumah Rakyat Miskin Sarawak (PPRMS)’, he said 67 houses were repaired in 2018 and 43 last year.

“For this year, we were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have plans to repair 60 houses for this year.

“This means that in every village or housing area, there will be one or two houses that will be repaired,” he added.