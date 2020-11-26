Villagers in Nahaba Cluster receive daily essentials

KOTA BELUD: Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick handed over daily essentials and baby food to those affected with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) in the constituency, yesterday.

Since November 20, two villages namely Kg. Nahaba and Kg. Tegudon were placed under EMCO for two weeks, involving 1,740 villagers.

It was called Nahaba Cluster.

Ewon hoped the contribution would help the villagers in going through the EMCO, which limited their movement in getting supplies from town.

“Villagers from both localities are having problem in getting their supplies due to the EMCO. I am hoping this contribution would help them.

“I also welcome more contributions from other parties to help villagers in these localities,” he said.

Ewon, who is also the vice president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko), said the party’s branch chief, Padis Mengisan has been sharing their problem in getting daily essentials after the implementation of the EMCO in the area.

“Senior citizens and children were badly affected by this EMCO because what they need are not included in the government food basket items, which we received before the EMCO started.

“That is why among contributions that we bring to the villages are diapers, milk, soap and toothpaste. Raw materials such as vegetables were also handed over to the district office before being distributed to the area.

“The contribution might not fulfill all their needs but I’m trying to help and hoping it would give them some comfort,” he said.

Ewon also requested his constituency’s office to deliver drinks to those quarantined in Kota Belud Resthouse.

Nahaba Cluster was announced by the Ministry of Health following 36 positive Covid-19 cases were recorded in both localities.